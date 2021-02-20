Our iPhone Notes Are Poetry

Why not share this thought on social media? While a number of social apps have now become places we share any old passing thought, for many people, the Notes app remains the one truly private space on our phone (Malate compares it to a journal). Over the last few years, celebrities have used the Notes app to write apologies for their misdemeanours before posting screenshots of the note on social media. In doing so, they capitalise on the Notes app’s reputation as a vulnerable, personal space and turn something private into something public without losing that authenticity. Malate used the December selfie-and-note-sharing Twitter trend to share one of her poems about Laika, a dog that died in 1957 after being sent into outer space by Sputnik 2. "I don’t post my writing online that much but when I do, I am aware that it is just a work in progress," Malate says. A Notes app screenshot arguably helps to reinforce that idea.