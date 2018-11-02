This weekend, I visited Amazon's brick and mortar bookstore, which is designed to showcase best-selling books front and center, for the first time. Immediately after walking into the store, I was confronted with both of Rupi Kaur's poetry books. It's 2018, poetry is back to being a best-selling genre, and Kaur is the first poetry rockstar since Lord Byron.
Love it or hate it, there's no use denying the force of Instagram poetry in reshaping today's literary landscape. While Kaur and her short, easily digestible poems have become the face of the movement, there are countless other poets spreading their words on the internet and in print. Why stop at Kaur?
In this round-up, we've compiled some of the most ground-breaking, exciting poetry being produced today. Some, like Kaur's, were written initially for the medium of Instagram. Others began in spoken word conferences, or in MFA classrooms. All of them, however, will speak to that emotional sea in you — the one that you sometimes need the help of a poet to navigate.
