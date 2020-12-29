Bella Hadid Just Got The One Hair Colour We Never Expected

When it comes to having fun and experimenting with your hair in quarantine, Bella Hadid has become the unlikely queen. Prior to this year, we were accustomed to seeing the model change up her hair a bit but largely stick to shades of deep brunette, occasionally opting for extensions or a slight variation on her signature look. Now, Hadid is leading the charge of trying out all the playful (and more permanent) hair trends, from bangs to bleach.
In her most recent Instagram post, Hadid is seen out enjoying the snow in New York City looking like a ‘60s fashion icon with Jessica Rabbit-esque, light auburn hair and icy blue eyeshadow. We're not sure if this major hair-colour transformation is the work of permanent dye or a well-placed wig. Either way, it's a completely new look for Hadid and we are all about it. Something about it captures a vibrant, retro vibe, while also being a surprisingly refreshing choice for a winter hair change.
This is the second time that Hadid has changed her hair this week alone. Just before Christmas, the model added chunky orange highlights to her brunette with the help of hairstylist Evanie Frausto, who appears to have been the professional behind this vibrant auburn colour as well, according to his repost, which he captioned, "Snow bunny vibez."
Whether this transformation is the work of a wig or not, this new look makes it clear: If you want up-to-the-minute hair inspiration, all you have to do is pull up Hadid's Instagram.