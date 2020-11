’60s Makeup Is Trending On TikTok, Thanks To Ariana Grande

Trending alongside the chorus of 'Positions,' the Grande-inspired TikTok makeup tutorials are nothing sort of impressive. While the cat eye and cut crease are very distinctive in style, they're versatile in the sense that the wearer can make it all their own by changing up colors and playing with angles to complement their own eye shape . While some stick to the exact soft neutral palette of Grande's look — like users @jasadetunji and @chloeandcosmetics below — others leaned into personalization, adding nude lip liner , glitter eyeshadow, and strip lashes