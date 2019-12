We Tested 20 Liners For The Perfect Cat Eye — Here’s The Ranking

As for our testers, there's Marissa (our shopping director and boss lady), Emily (our fashion guru), Liz , (lifestyle editor and coming for Martha Stewart's thrown), and me , the beauty & wellness whisperer with a love affair with snatched, sharp winged liner. We all have a moderate level of expertise when it comes to cat-eyes (none of us are novice nor pro), and as you'll read in the mini reviews below, all had wildly different #hottakes when it comes to the eyeliners tested. Find out which ones topped our list starting from the ones that could use a little improvement to our 5-star MVP.