8 Products Makeup Artists Use For A Flawless Cut Crease

If makeup were a college major, eyeliner would be like that psychology course you had to retake, and cut crease would be the economics elective you totally opted out of. While we've watched plenty of vlogger tutorials that show how to perfectly achieve cut-crease eyeshadow, it remains one of those skills that is just out of our reach. So, we called in the professionals for some tutoring on this Instagram-favorite look.
"It's basically when there is a strong line of definition in the crease that makes the eyes look bigger and brighter," says celebrity makeup artist Anton Khachaturian at Exclusive Artists, who does the makeup of Lana Condor and Tia Mowry. Fellow celebrity makeup artist Blondie at Exclusive Artists adds, "Cut crease was originally used to create definition to the eyes in the golden age of Hollywood before the days of color photographs. The cut crease has had a major comeback thanks to influencers and the popularity of ring-light photography."
With a better sense of the overall cut-crease effect, we tapped several artists to help us get the look at home. Ahead, the pro-approved products for achieving an A+ cut crease — and it's not all eyeshadow.
