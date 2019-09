Well, don't waste any mental energy on that particular debate at your next manicure. According to Pinterest, you should ask for neither sharply squared off edges nor nails curved into a half circle. The nail shape that's huge right now — up 97% in search on Pinterest — is the almond tip. For those unfamiliar, an almond nail is a more exaggerated variation on the oval tip. It has a long base filed into a distinct, rounded point — which kind of looks like, well, an almond.