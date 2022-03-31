The Young Women Racking Up Debt In Pursuit Of The ‘Perfect’ Face

As Collins sees it, there is a clear reason for the demand for Botox and dermal fillers among younger women. "Pressures of social media filters and influencers are a huge catalyst for the huge uptake among this age group but there is a downside," she reflects. "These sorts of treatments are not cheap and because they are temporary they need to be topped up every few months, which can put a financial strain on younger people with less disposable income. Once you have become accustomed to the way you look after having a cosmetic treatment, it can make you reluctant to give that up, even if you can’t really afford it."