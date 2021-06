Dr Chantrey says these risks are real (and can even happen in the hands of experienced practitioners) and only a properly qualified clinician — in a sanitary, well-equipped setting — will know how to minimise side effects and treat them if something does go wrong. Dr Verma suggests looking out for a number of red flags when choosing an injector. Firstly, if your injector is practising out of their home or a mobile ( pop-up ) station, where they might not have the proper tools or be equipped in an emergency. Secondly, your injector not being able to show you evidence of a medical certificate and thirdly, the price of the cosmetic treatment being a lot lower than all other reputable aesthetic clinics. "Your injector must also provide you with their contact details post-procedure," Dr Verma adds, "and look out for the sense that you are being coerced into a treatment," which is an obvious cause for alarm. Dr Chantrey also suggests asking about your practitioner's insurance before going ahead with any aesthetic procedure.