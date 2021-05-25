According to Dr Idriss, there are other long-term aesthetic risks to be aware of, too. "Other than the safety risk which gets amplified with each subsequent treatment due to previous trauma and residual filler left behind, there is also an aesthetic risk that is most often overlooked," she warns. "Although the contours of the nose itself can appear to be dramatically improved post-treatment, the overall proportions of the nose over time get enlarged with each subsequent treatment," she says. "Unlike the fillers being injected under facial muscles in order to lift volume, and in the process being broken down and metabolised due to repetitive nature of facial muscle movement, fillers in the nose have the propensity to remain stagnant longer over time due to the lack of inherent movement of the nose." As she points out, with subsequent treatments patients might gradually experience 'filler diffusion', which can enlarge and widen the nasal bridge. This may reverse the intended aesthetic purpose.