Recently, aestheticians and doctors have taken to social platforms to express their concern regarding the misleading information around liquid rhinoplasty and videos posted by those who have undergone the procedure which fail to show the full story. Many tout these nose jobs as 'magical' but there is a risk of things going very wrong. There have been reports of filler getting into the blood vessels, as TikToker and beauty doctor Sarmela Sunder has warned, which can cause severe complications down the line. These may include necrosis (death of the skin tissue, which cannot then be salvaged and must be removed), cysts and infections. Dr Shereene Idriss , a board certified dermatologist and cosmetic expert, elaborates on the danger. "The nose is a high risk site for vascular blockage," she says. "It is a closed compartment with end arteries, meaning blood flows to the nose with no collateral circulation. If the blood supply gets blocked off through the use of injectable fillers, the surrounding tissue has no backup reserve to receive oxygenated blood and when left untreated, is left to rot."