The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery’s annual reports don’t lie: Year after year, rhinoplasty remains the most popular cosmetic-surgery procedure, with 97% of surgeons performing one or more in 2017. Many of those doctors credit social-media use with the ever-growing demand for nose jobs and for facial plastic surgery overall, with a recent study suggesting that selfies in particular distort the face to make the nose look larger. But “selfie-awareness” isn’t the only way in which our Instagram presences can impact how we want to be seen: It also leaves the door open to a world of criticism by way of comments section.
Advertisement
“When I started my Instagram profile, I started to get a lot of followers quite quickly,” says London-based makeup artist Rubey Lalia. “I would get bullied quite a lot, with people sending me DMs about how I have a big nose. From my ethnic background, being Indian, it’s very common to have a hump on the nose.” Around three or four years ago, she says, she decided she wanted to do something about it.
Lalia started to look into rhinoplasty, but she found she wasn’t quite ready to go in for a surgical procedure. So she reached out to award-winning cosmetic doctor Tijion Esho, who she’d met two years prior when she was getting lip fillers. “I did my research and I came across Dr. Esho because of his reputation in the beauty industry,” she says. “I messaged him and asked if it was possible to get a procedure done for my nose before I actually look to get proper rhinoplasty, so I could see what it would look like.”
The resident cosmetic doctor on the reality show Body Fixers and founder of The ESHO Clinic, Dr. Esho’s reputation precedes him: He says he’s been called Dr. Beautiful, the Lip Doctor, even Lip Jesus by his biggest fans. For Lalia, he suggested what’s referred to as a “non-surgical nose job,” which involves injecting hyaluronic-acid fillers into the bridge of the nose to even it out. Watch the video above to see how Lalia left Dr. Esho’s office feeling a lot more confident — and what you need to know about the innovative procedure before considering it yourself.
Advertisement