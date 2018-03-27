The resident cosmetic doctor on the reality show Body Fixers and founder of The ESHO Clinic, Dr. Esho’s reputation precedes him: He says he’s been called Dr. Beautiful, the Lip Doctor, even Lip Jesus by his biggest fans. For Lalia, he suggested what’s referred to as a “non-surgical nose job,” which involves injecting hyaluronic-acid fillers into the bridge of the nose to even it out. Watch the video above to see how Lalia left Dr. Esho’s office feeling a lot more confident — and what you need to know about the innovative procedure before considering it yourself.