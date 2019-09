Lalia started to look into rhinoplasty, but she found she wasn’t quite ready to go in for a surgical procedure. So she reached out to award-winning cosmetic doctor Tijion Esho , who she’d met two years prior when she was getting lip fillers. “I did my research and I came across Dr. Esho because of his reputation in the beauty industry,” she says. “I messaged him and asked if it was possible to get a procedure done for my nose before I actually look to get proper rhinoplasty, so I could see what it would look like.”