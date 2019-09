Watch This Before Getting L.A.'s Raddest New Ear Piercing

And while Thompson is encouraging of accessorizing the hell out of your ear, he urges everyone to take the healing process seriously. Depending on the piercing, each hole could take months to heal fully and it's sometimes "quite painful." He adds that most of the problems he sees from clients getting a piercing is from them touching, rotating, or playing it with them. (All no-no's!) "Less care is the best care," he says. Want to avoid an infected piercing ? Keep it clean, and in the meantime, 'gram as much as your heart desires — just keep your hands off.