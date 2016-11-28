Watch Us Get A Constellation Piercing By L.A.'s Top Piercer

Brian Keith Thompson is the L.A. piercer right now. The owner of Body Electric Tattoo caters to the Hollywood set (he's poked holes in celebs like Beyoncé, Bella Thorne, and Jessica Alba). But don't let the A-list clientele fool you; stop by and you'll likely find him in the piercing room working with a walk-in customer. He's our trusted West Coast piercer, which is exactly why we stopped by to get our own ear constellation from him last week — and filmed the entire process live.
Curious about the piercing process? Not sure what to expect or how to care for your piercing? Unsure what jewelry is coolest, or how to know if your local piercing studio is clean and following the best practices for safety? Tag along on our piercing visit for answers to all of these questions and more.
Press play above to watch us work on our ear game live with Thompson, then keep scrolling for some of his recent work. (And don't forget to check out his best practices, rad combinations worth copying, and everything you need to know about the latest piercing trend we love.)
