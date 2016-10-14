Macro Beauty
You Need To See What Eyebrow Threading Looks Like In Slow-Motion

Lucie and Lauren take us behind the scenes as they get their eyebrows threaded and show us the process in slow-motion.

If you've ever had your eyebrows threaded, you probably know how painful it can be. But do you really know what it looks like? Up close? In slow-motion?

Unlike tweezing, which pulls each individual hair one by one, threading can remove multiple lines of hair at once as the thread is twisted and rolled over the hairs. Each hair is plucked at the follicle level, removing it for up to six weeks.

My coworker Lauren and I had never tried threading before, so we decided to take the plunge. And as video producers, we couldn't help but record the entire session.

Watching it back, all we can say is: "Ouch!"
Eyebrow Threading Hair Removal Slow Motion Video
written by Lucie Fink
Released on October 14, 2016
All Shows