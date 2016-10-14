You Need To See What Eyebrow Threading Looks Like In Slow-Motion

If you've ever had your eyebrows threaded, you probably know how painful it can be. But do you really know what it looks like? Up close? In slow-motion?
Unlike tweezing, which pulls each individual hair one by one, threading can remove multiple lines of hair at once as the thread is twisted and rolled over the hairs. Each hair is plucked at the follicle level, removing it for up to six weeks.
My coworker Lauren and I had never tried threading before, so we decided to take the plunge. And as video producers, we couldn't help but record the entire session.
Watching it back, all we can say is: "Ouch!"