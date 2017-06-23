Macro Beauty
I Got My Spider Veins Injected — & The Results Were Crazy

Watch them disappear right before your eyes...

See more about this Episode
I have spider veins, and you might have 'em, too. They're very common and completely harmless, but if they bother you, there are tons of options out there that will help get rid of them. You can laser them to oblivion, inject them so they fade away one by one, or cover 'em temporarily.
I opted for the second option in the above video, exercising my stance on cosmetic procedures like a well-informed beauty editor: I did my research, talked to a doctor, and didn't worry about what people may say, because at the end of the day, it's my body, my business. (And we hope you feel the same way, because you should make whatever decision feels right for you.)
I turned to Los Angeles dermatologist Harold Lancer, MD to help tackle my spider veins. Press play above to watch me give sclerotherapy (try saying that five times fast) a try for the first time.
Read these stories next:
21 Million People Have Watched This Blackhead Removal Video
The Best Way To Get Rid Of Acne Scars
Science Says This Is A Secret To Clearer Skin
Sclerotherapy Spider Vein Treatment Video
written by Lexy Lebsack
BeautyClear SkinSkin Care
Released on June 23, 2017
Season 2
Season 1
Watch This Before Getting L.A.'s Raddest New Ear Piercing
The Mini Filler Treatment That Makes A Big Difference
Why I Got A 15-Minute Non-Surgical "Nose Job"
Why I Got My Nipples Tattooed After My Double Mastectomy
You Need To See What Eyebrow Threading Looks Like In Slow-Motion
Now Playing
I Got My Spider Veins Injected — & The Results Were Crazy
The Close-Up Piercing Video You Won't Be Able To Look Away From
I Got A Chin Transformation — Here's What It Looked Like
What Getting Ink From L.A.'s Hottest Tattoo Artist Is REALLY Like

Related Content

R29 Original Series