I Got My Spider Veins Injected — & The Results Were Crazy

I have spider veins, and you might have 'em, too. They're very common and completely harmless, but if they bother you, there are tons of options out there that will help get rid of them. You can laser them to oblivion, inject them so they fade away one by one, or cover 'em temporarily.
I opted for the second option in the above video, exercising my stance on cosmetic procedures like a well-informed beauty editor: I did my research, talked to a doctor, and didn't worry about what people may say, because at the end of the day, it's my body, my business. (And we hope you feel the same way, because you should make whatever decision feels right for you.)
I turned to Los Angeles dermatologist Harold Lancer, MD to help tackle my spider veins. Press play above to watch me give sclerotherapy (try saying that five times fast) a try for the first time.
