Gwyneth Paltrow Says A Past Injectable Treatment Was Her “Mid-Life Crisis”

"Originally, when Botox and other muscle-relaxing injectables came to market, they were made with proteins as a way to stabilise them," Dr. Few explains. "However, in the more-recent production of Xeomin, it was found that those surrounding proteins aren't necessary, and in some cases, they can actually cause injection-site reactions — especially for people with allergies or food sensitivities. So, when Gwyneth came to me a year ago interested in a subtle, frown-smoothing effect, and at the same time feeling concerned about what goes into her body, I recommended Xeomin."