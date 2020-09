Gwyneth Paltrow Says A Past Injectable Treatment Was Her “Mid-Life Crisis”

As you can imagine, Paltrow couples exercise with a solid skin-care regimen. "I'm an exfoliating person , so I use our Goop exfoliator every day in the bath — even though you're only supposed to use it like twice a week — and I love our peel pads, too," she says, adding that her desert-island product endorsement is a slightly more affordable alternative to what her plastic surgeon doles out in his office. "We just came out with a new moisturiser called Goop Genes, and I'm already on my third jar of it. It's incredibly hydrating, smoothes fine lines — and it's easily the best face cream I've ever used."