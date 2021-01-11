As our lives move increasingly online, the way we shop products and book in for beauty treatments has changed. This isn’t inherently a bad thing but it does mean we have to be extra cautious. Despite a bad experience, Saraya said she would continue to use Instagram to locate a beauty specialist in the future. But like Dr Nassif, she hits home the importance of doing extensive research into the background of who you choose, rather than diving into treatments headfirst just because they look great on Instagram. There’s a risk you take when you book with any beauty professional (particularly where filler is concerned) so it's crucial to be armed with information on how your chosen practitioner provides aftercare and to know who to contact if things don't go to plan. Anything less could be detrimental to your safety.