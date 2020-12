Microblading is often positioned as an alternative to having your brows tattooed , or referred to as a 'modern brow tattoo'. But while it does last a very long time, it isn’t permanent. "The treatment will last up to 18 months but this can vary slightly from customer to customer," explained Patel. "As the skin heals over time, it pushes the pigment out of the skin, and the length of this time can differ in each person." While it may be freedom from brow pencil for a year or so, it’s not forever, so you should take into account the cost of future top-ups when making your decision. Also, you may well still need to thread or tweeze your brows to make sure any new hairs that crop up fall in line.