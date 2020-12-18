Another thing to note? You won’t leave with picture-perfect brows. "The skin is usually quite red for a short while, and the dye is very intense at this point. It’s also absolutely normal to see the skin flaking, peeling and scabbing," said Patel. "Do not touch, scratch or pick at your brows during this healing process. If your brows do feel tight or itchy, just tap or pat at them to relieve the itchy sensation. You can use a light gloss of Vaseline only if necessary to soothe, but clients who have oily skin may not need to use it as much," explained Patel, adding that microblading will usually look its best around 10 to 14 days post-treatment to allow for the peeling to subside and the dye to settle.