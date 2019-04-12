Dear Daniela: Why Are My Microbladed Brows Changing Colour?

Let’s say that you did everything right, and followed the aftercare instructions perfectly. Could it have been a haphazard application technique? Jalaf told me: "Sometimes, a technician might insert the pigment too deeply into the skin, where it can then disperse and turn into a 'blur' effect on the skin, especially if the skin is very oily. This can end up looking off-colour. There is always a risk with poor quality pigments too."