Dear Daniela: Why Are My Microbladed Brows Changing Colour?

And be wary of prices that seem too good to be true. Microblading is an expensive service that often costs north of £300, so anything considerably lower may not use the highest quality pigments or technicians. Also, don’t just look at pictures on their social media of freshly done brows. Look for technicians who also post clients' selfies a few months later. When you arrive, make sure the environment is sterile. All the equipment should be single-use and in pre-sealed packets. Shop around, get recommendations from people you know and trust, and if you can’t find anything in your price range, it’s better to save and go for a tint in the meantime, rather than make what could be a very expensive mistake.