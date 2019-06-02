Brows are a serious business. Twenty years ago, we weren't focusing on them at all – in fact, we were plucking them into oblivion without a second thought. Now, of course, in large part thanks to Cara Delevingne, brow maintenance has become something of a project: we're all searching for the dream beautician to help nurture and curate our best possible brows.
It's a lucrative market. Since 2015, Wunderbrow has sold 2 million eyebrow enhancer kits and according to market research company NPD, we each spend an average of £200 a year on brow grooming. The range of available treatments has expanded from simple plucking and waxing to microblading, threading, tinting and HD'ing, making it slightly tricky to know which will suit you best.
We've selected our favourite London-based brow bars, from established industry giants to specialised salons. Click through to achieve the perfect arch.