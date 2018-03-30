We are a nation obsessed with eyebrows. Ever since Peaches Monroee uttered the immortal words "my eyebrows on fleek" in 2014, we’ve become fastidious about plucking, threading, shaping and tinting. Blame Cara Delevingne; hers is a set so iconic you could remove all her other facial features from a photo and still recognise her, a set so often copied that it birthed the ‘Scouse brow’. The memes are endless: "Don’t let anyone with bad eyebrows tell you anything about life", "Right brow: does yoga, goes to the farmer’s market. Left brow: turned up since 8am". There are more powders, pomades and pencils on the market than I could count. Blink even does a Brow Exfoliator! So many of these products are marketed for women who ostensibly have ‘sparse’ brows, but when you have a condition like yours, or indeed, something like alopecia, the offerings are laughable. It’s all well and good wanting to ‘boost’ or ‘thicken’ the brows, but what about when you don’t have much to work with in the first place?