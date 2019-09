There is one thing I think you would really see the benefits of, but I’m aware it’s not cheap: microblading . “Microblading is a type of eyebrow architecture. It’s the next generation of brow tattooing,” explained Suman. “It’s all about creating the best shape for each face – a totally bespoke approach for each client. The process is very precise thanks to the tool I use. It’s effectively like a pen, with the nib being a sloped blade with little needles at the end – needles that don’t penetrate the skin but just delicately scratch the surface. The needle very softly lays featherweight strokes with a medical grade pigment on the skin, creating fine realistic and natural hair strokes.” I know what you’re thinking – ‘Eyebrow tattooing, really?!’ – but I can assure you microblading is nothing like the semi-permanent makeup of years gone by. The tiny pen used gives an unbelievably graduated, natural effect, rather than harsh, blocky colour. A handful of my friends have it done with Suman and the results are astounding. There’s no denying it’s expensive (Suman costs around £500, including top-ups), but the results last years. It wouldn’t tackle your issue with compulsive pulling, but you could at least rest assured that your brows will still look full.