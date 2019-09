Finally, styling. I’m sure we could all sing the golden rules of haircare (use heat protection, don’t brush too hard when wet, avoid too much styling) in a two-part harmony by now – but it bears repeating. "Heat styling is a way of life now so I would never ask anyone to give up their straighteners or hairdryer, but there are ways to avoid damaging your hair. When you use a hairdryer, don’t press it right on your hair or brush or the heat will jump exponentially within seconds," said Sallis. In practical terms, move the hairdryer away a little rather than laying the nozzle right on your hair, and consider investing in wooden-handled brushes. Metal ones will just keep on heating up as you dry, and thus damage your hair more. I have Philip B’s incredible, but eye-wateringly expensive one at home – at a lower price point, Philip Kingsley’s are brilliant too . In terms of tongs and tools, ghd are the superlative stylers. All of their devices only heat to 185 degrees – any hotter and you’d damage the hair; any lower and you wouldn’t get a lasting style.