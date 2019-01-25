14 Trendy Mid-Length Haircuts To Try When You're Looking For A Little Refresh

If you were to imagine the Goldilocks haircut — that just-right length that looks good on everyone — you'd probably envision a lob. The fresh, collarbone-grazing cut has all the chicness of a swingy bob, but it falls at a length well within most people's comfort zone. Plus, it's still long enough to be pulled back in a ponytail.
Given the wearability, it's no surprise that lob inspiration is everywhere. So to help you differentiate between all the adorable lobs on Instagram, we've rounded up this season's most wearable variations of the mid-length cut.
Whether your aesthetic is blunt and polished, styled with a centre parting, or you want to add some flair — with bangs, shaggy texture, an A-line shape, or feathered layers — we have the lob for you. Check out the four trendiest takes on the cut, ahead, and schedule the salon appointment you need to start your 2019 fresh.