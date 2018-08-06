It's also important to ask yourself questions, suggests Cavale. "Did you feel properly informed? Did your surgeon tell you what was involved with your procedure and all the potential risks and complications? If not, then this isn’t a surgical consultation, it is a sales meeting," he says. "We are talking about surgery here, with real risks, not the equivalent of buying a new car – you can always swap a car for a better one, surgical scars are permanent. Then ask, did you feel pressured or rushed? Your consultation with your surgeon should never feel like this. It's also a bad sign if your surgeon tries to up-sell surgery. A surgeon who suggests 'While you're at it, have you thought of this, too?' or someone who says something like, 'You really could do with having this done' or 'You’ve definitely got a problem with this part of your body, haven’t you noticed?' is someone to be wary of," adds Cavale.