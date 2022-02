Paying For It: How Worried Should We Be About The Rise Of Buy Now, Pay Later?

Like it or not, even with regulation on the horizon, BNPL is growing. What happens next will depend on the strength of the regulation signed off by the Treasury. It has never been easy to talk about debt in a capitalist economy powered by consumerism. Charlie noted that she felt "shame" at her borrowing. However, with inflation reaching record highs – beyond anything younger generations have experienced since entering early adulthood – it's going to be more vital than ever to find ways to talk about it. The question when we talk ought to be this: is finding new ways to get people into debt to buy things that they can't pay for upfront the answer to rising living costs? Is this helping consumers or propping up retailers?