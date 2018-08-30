How Living With My Boyfriend Made My Anxiety Worse

Which is why giving myself an environment I could exist in without losing control every day threw me for a loop. Of course my experience might be completely different to yours. Many people are natural introverts and if that means you need to be in your own space to be happy, then so be it. Other people may not be in a stable enough place to think about challenging themselves right now. But I stand by the comfort zone thing for the long term. If you're ready, the way to get better and stay better is to tap at least a little toe outside it as much as you can.