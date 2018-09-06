How Living With My Boyfriend Made My Anxiety Worse

It was mentally challenging, because a house of five-or-more-people-depending-on-whose-friend-is-crashing-on-the-couch is not an easy environment to control. Who was going to be sitting talking in the living room while I wanted to watch TV? No idea. What state would the kitchen be in when I got home, exhausted and wanting to cook a nice meal? Impossible to tell. If I tried to plan a good night's sleep and get myself off to bed at 10pm, there was absolutely no guarantee that someone wasn't going to come barrelling through the front door, bag of Red Stripe in hand, with a bunch of people they'd just met at the pub who were looking for somewhere to after-party. In short, it was (barely) organized chaos — and I had no choice but to let go.