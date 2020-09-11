I Was Told My PMDD Was Bipolar & Nearly Lost My Life Because Of It

It was my husband that first noticed. He said, ‘A week before you get your period, you go into this huge depression.’ Obviously when a man says ‘Oh it’s your period’ you immediately get your back up but he’d spent five months watching me say ‘I don’t want to be here anymore’ and then my period would start. And so I started googling it. I had never heard of PMDD before. I’d been diagnosed with bipolar 10 years previously but I hadn’t had any medication that worked. So I knew something was going on with my mental health but this was the worst it had ever been in my life. I also had symptoms like muscle ache, and my eyes were hurting.