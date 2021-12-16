For Tara, 32, the psychological impact of the pandemic has made it harder to find suitable dates. Throughout the pandemic Tara has used the dating app Hinge whenever possible. "I try to prioritize dating around my social and work commitments, sometimes setting a goal of a date per week. I didn't want my dating life to be on hold during the lockdowns and was comfortable meeting up in person in parks across London," she explained. However, she often found that the people she met weren’t ready to date. "There are so many people out there dating without any idea what they want. I think people are showing their anxiety and burdens much more visibly after the pandemic and it’s clear dating is the last thing they should focus on. It’s made me want casual dating even less than I did before." Subsequently, Tara has discovered a new perspective and wants to move at a slower pace. "Before the pandemic I was more eager to accelerate my life to hopefully marriage, babies and buying a flat but as much as I still want these things, I want to enjoy the journey."