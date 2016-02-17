This Is How To Fake Being Outgoing

Lin is a quiet, meditative woman with thin, square glasses. Her Upper West Side apartment, where she works with her clients, is adorned with masks from Africa and Latin America, an arrow from Papua New Guinea, and a wall of Smegma records (the band, of course). I arrive expecting something along the lines of a one-on-one improv class. Instead, Lin immediately offers some homemade cake. I politely accept a slice.



After a few minutes of small talk, I ask her what her first impression of me is. “You are a conscientious person, so you are cautious and you are respectful, in a way,” Lin says carefully. Score! “But…you don’t come across as the most relaxed person.” Fair. She asks me what I want out of these sessions.



What a big question. I start to list things: I’d like to be able to handle myself in group conversations, speak confidently and not have to repeat myself, and not get flustered when I’m called on in meetings. And mostly, I’d like to stop worrying about saying the wrong thing at the wrong time, or in the wrong way. “You’ve described classic symptoms of introverts,” Lin tells me. “And the first step is really knowing there’s nothing wrong with feeling that way.”



She hands me a worksheet titled “How to Become More Outgoing.” Under the first section, “Accept the Way I Am,” is a reassuring sentiment: “Both extroverts and introverts can be outgoing or shy. Social skills have to be learned and practiced by both groups.” I’m relieved: I’m not a lost cause.



The second section, titled “Daily Practice,” outlines methods of exercising your outgoing muscles. Some involve visualization, others involve filming yourself while talking to see how you speak and come across. But the main exercises fall under these three steps:



1. Meditation.

2. Practice.

3. Participate. Always.



I pore over the worksheet, reading every little thing that I must do to achieve extroversion. Being an extrovert, it seems, is much more intense than just going to a few parties.