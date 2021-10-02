This Is How Gen Z Are Using Dating Apps Right Now

Online dating is a minefield at the best of times – especially if you haven't done it in a while. But as we approach cuffing season, the time of year where it gets colder and cosy nights in with a partner become even appealing, it definitely pays to date smarter.
This means keeping up with the latest dating trends like slow dating, whereby really people take their time and go on a number of dates before having sex with a prospective partner.
According to the latest research from Tinder, so-called "creative dates" are also on the rise. This means, basically, that people are coming up with date ideas that don't simply involve dinner and drinks. Since June, there has been a 103% rise in the mentions of "bookstore" on Tinder bios, a 112% rise in "mini golf" and an 83% rise in "rollerskating".
There has also been a 95% rise in "picnics", but sadly the British weather might make this cute date idea a bit trickier as we get deeper into autumn.
Tinder users are also taking a more deep and meaningful approach to dating. Nearly half (48%) of Gen Z users said they plan to have more video chats and conversations with matches before agreeing to meet them IRL. Close to two thirds (64%) said they prioritise shared interests over looks when it comes to matching with someone.
Meanwhile, 61% said they prioritise having similar political views to a prospective partner and 48% said sharing a sense of humour is near the top of their wish list.
Overall, 68% of Tinder users said they are feeling optimistic about meeting new people this autumn. Just over half of Gen Z (51%) said they're keen to enter a committed relationship, while 19% said they're just looking to date casually. A further 17% of Gen Z said they would prefer to make friends and see where things lead.