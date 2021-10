Black Introverts On Navigating The UK Workplace

Now 13 years into her career with a roster of high profile organisations on her résumé, Mosope has welcomed praised from multiple hiring managers in her industry. “People have said to me ‘You’ve got a very strong CV , you’ve achieved so much for someone so young and you’re a star candidate’.” She does, however, wonder if she could have achieved more sooner if she’d been more vocal throughout the years. She explains: “A lot of people who I went to university with who are not Black, and we literally all did the same masters, ended up in the FSTE companies — which is a big deal in our world — as soon as we finished the course. However I just got [into one of those companies] last year. I think maybe because they were more outspoken that could have been a reason why.”