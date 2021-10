“I Was Told To Shut Up & Write Songs”: Black Artists On Racism In The UK Music Industry

“The pigeonholing of Black music into the 'urban' category is very frustrating, because it doesn't describe anything except a race,” she says. “I don't think I necessarily make music that is catered towards Black people or that is 'Black music' but I was put into the category of R&B. That was what was expected of me because I'm a Black female artist. It’s frustrating. You’re not trying to understand what the artist is trying to say, or what the artist is trying to be, it's just more a presumption and a lazy assessment of how the industry presents Black females. The music industry still hasn't really made space for us and there isn’t much room for a nuanced discussion on what Black music entails.”