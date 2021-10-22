“I Was Told To Shut Up & Write Songs”: Black Artists On Racism In The UK Music Industry

“I’ve been through many different situations in the industry where I felt alienated and victimised and I was verbally abused,” remembers Carla. “A lot of people used to think that I just ranted on Twitter about these things. So then I became a kind of an industry joke, like ‘she’s always moaning’. And when I had the first song with Beyoncé, I was going into the deep end with a lot of conversations with different people, and I was told by my management at the time to ‘shut up and write songs, that's all we want to hear from you’.”