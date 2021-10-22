“I Was Told To Shut Up & Write Songs”: Black Artists On Racism In The UK Music Industry

When I had the first song with Beyoncé, I was going into the deep end with a lot of conversations with different people, and I was told by my management at the time to 'shut up and write songs, that's all we want to hear from you'.
I’d already had warning from a friend that was borderline suicidal. Everything about herself was being broken down by people who felt the freedom to share kind of racist vitriol and stereotypical views with her.
It sometimes made me feel like I wasn't beautiful, or I wasn't smart, or I wasn't important enough for certain opportunities. If you're being chosen for certain things to fill a quota, then that makes you doubt your ability. Like, okay, am I here because someone has to do this to make their boss happy, or am I here based on my merit?
There needs to be more Black people behind the scenes, or just an education and understanding of Black culture and the fact that we are not a monolith. In any other industry, you have some sort of HR function and we just don't have [that] in the music industry. It's a bit like the Wild West.