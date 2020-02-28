These Careers Will Set Introverts Up For Success

The word ‘introvert’ is often thrown around as a synonym for shy or even socially awkward. And while introverts can have shy tendencies, introversion doesn’t mean social ineptitude — and it certainly doesn't need to be a career impediment.
In a study from Intuit, 63%, of self-employed women polled identified as introverts, compared to 37% who identify as extroverts. These findings suggest that many entrepreneurs, freelancers, and other self-employed people may have introverted tendencies, which might differ from common conceptions of entrepreneurs being extroverted ‘rule-breakers.' Recent studies also show that introverts are more effective leaders in certain complex and unpredictable settings than their extroverted counterparts.
We all have different personalities, preferences, and learning styles. And while we may think of introverts and extroverts as two extremes, most of us actually fall somewhere in the middle. Still, it helps to know whether you lean toward more introverted or extroverted tendencies when it comes to choosing a job. Take time to think about things like the daily tasks, role expectations, office culture, and team dynamics when you consider career path.
Read on for some ideas for jobs that would set more introverted personality types up for success in their professional endeavours.