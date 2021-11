Don’t Relate To Being An Introvert Or An Extrovert? You Could Be An Ambivert

This made sense. I no longer fit into the extrovert trope but I didn’t identify with the introverts' narrative either and so it didn’t feel right to cross over to their tribe. I looked back over my life with my new label and it all became clear. I have equal love for group holidays and solo travel, I can go out a lot or spend a lot of time alone at home. I can go to places and be itching to return to my solo cave afterwards or stay out all night, high off the energy of others. It just depends on the people, the situation and sometimes even where I’m at in my menstrual cycle. The acceptance that this is because I am both introvert and extrovert was freeing. It made further sense because I’m a Gemini (if you observe astrology ) – the twin star sign – and I found a new box to put myself in to explain my lack of label in another.