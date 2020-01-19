Then I matched with Tim*. He was an ISFJ (introverted/sensing/feeling/judging). We got on like a house on fire thanks to his wit, charm and great sense of humour, but I wasn't sure it would ever work between us. ISFJs are reserved personalities and often lack confidence, and Tim showed these qualities. While he was the kindest of my conquests, he was a little too lacklustre for my vivacious ENTJ personality and I didn't have the energy to uplift us both.