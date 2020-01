Francesca Specter, writer and founder of the blog Alonement , said she came across the MBTI after being asked to take the test during sixth form. She later applied the results to her dating life. "I started applying the MBTI when I started dating after my ex and I broke up, after seeing it on some people's online dating profiles," she tells me. "There are lots of Reddit and Quora threads devoted to MBTI and its influence on relationships, and I became obsessed with reading up on it.