Feeling Jealous? Here's What It Might Mean

Engler says to remember that just because your partner notices other people, that doesn't necessarily mean they're going to cheat on you — you just have to trust that. "Healthy relationships are based on trust," Sussman says. "A lot of people will say, 'Well, I'm not a trusting person.' And that tells me that they have to work on that before they're in a relationship.'" This is also true if your feelings of jealousy are related to something your partner did in the past — like cheating. If your trust was rocked by that, and it's making these feelings bubble up, then you need to figure out how to get back to a trusting place.