Señoras, Stop Pressuring Your Kids to Take You Out of ‘La Pobreza’

However, setting financial boundaries with Latinx families can feel impossible. According to Serrano, navigating tough conversations and working through the emotions that come with setting boundaries is a step-by-step process. “First, you need to acknowledge and believe that you are not your family's savior. There has to be a personal understanding and sometimes emotional processing of this belief in order for you not to put that burden on yourself,” she says. Next, Serrano suggests having an explicit conversation with relatives about what they expect from you. “Sometimes, we expect more from ourselves than what they actually expect,” she says. From there, you can get real with your loved ones about what you can and can’t do. “For example, you can say, ‘I won't be able to contribute financially for my first year after I graduate college because I will be focused on paying off my loans’ or ‘I can contribute $200 a month for the next six months,’” Serrano says. It’s also OK if you can’t financially support them at all, today or tomorrow.