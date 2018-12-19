It’s not just my family that gets it either, it happens with all my hometown friends too. I’ve been mates with these girls since I was three, through my teenage years and into adulthood. But no matter how much time passes, we'll still be telling stories about bad boyfriends in college, about weird teachers at school, about that horrible time before GHDs were invented and we all had shit hair. Ok, so maybe we’ve swapped getting drunk on blue WKD and going out dressed as sexy Santa/ sexy Elf/ sexy Reindeer on Christmas Eve for a sedate lunch attended by husbands and babies, but still, I’m home! I’m a teenager again! It’s almost my RIGHT to get so drunk that I get back from the pub and eat the entire Christmas ham (chased down with a ball of mozzarella, eaten like an apple) before being sick in a bucket and going to bed, safe in the knowledge that Santa will clear up the mess when he puts my stocking at the end of the bed!