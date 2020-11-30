25 Gorgeous Christmas Gifts For Mum

Given the trajectory of 2020, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that Christmas is right around the corner. With lockdown 2.0 lifting in just a few days' time, it may be possible to get in a last-minute trip to a festive market or two. However, with COVID-19 still posing a significant threat, online shopping is perhaps the safest option when it comes to buying gifts this year.
Just because we’re going to be ordering our presents via a screen this Christmas, doesn’t mean that they have to be any less personal. With plenty of creatives using the last six months to switch careers and become full-time crafters, there is an abundance of handmade products on the internet, from pottery to candles, and a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind vintage finds.
If you're shopping for someone who appreciates the finer things in life, there are also plenty of luxury goods to choose from this year, from speciality skincare to designer makeup palettes. Whether you are celebrating in person or Zooming from a distance, there are tons of top-tier presents to treat the mamma in your life this Christmas.
To take a look at our roundup of the best gifts on the market, click through the slideshow ahead...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.