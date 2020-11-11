How To Tailor Your Job Applications To The COVID-19 Economy

Companies are also taking a deeper look into your soft skills. Without the possibility of meeting your team at a physical location sometime soon, Tavares says you really have to “come as you are” while interviewing via webcam. “With everything going on, everyone is a lot more considerate and compassionate,” she notes. “People are now more flexible and understanding. If you’re late for a Zoom call, I understand your internet connection or audio may have not been working properly. Before, being late to an in-person interview would have disqualified you.”



But that comes at a price. Tavares says recruiters may expect you to do better in the virtual interview since you’re in the comfort of your home, possibly with Post-Its on your laptop with a few key talking points you want to touch on. You are also expected to be more prepared because you didn't have to commute, so you should’ve had more time to review your resume and think about the story you want to tell.