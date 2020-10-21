Mariam adds that it’s always beneficial to watch and learn how your new team currently works and communicates: "Understand their preferences for different types of work, whether they prefer a quick call over a quick email or really want you to turn that video on even though it’s 8.30am. Understanding communication preferences will be so much more comfortable for everyone to get to know each other." But you must be assertive too – don’t let your lack of physical presence mean you fade into the background. "Remind people who you are, what you’re up to and try to be present. Try to find people to bounce ideas or ask questions to as a basis of a great work buddy relationship too."