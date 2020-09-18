The Best Beauty Advent Calendars For Christmas 2020

Christmas may be a while away yet but advent calendars are already making their way into stores and online. This time, it's not chocolate we're interested in, though. It's beauty products, of course.
Every year, the biggest makeup, skincare and fragrance brands compete to bring us the best beauty advent calendar of the year, hiding everything from perfume and candles to luxury moisturisers and cult mascaras behind those little paper doors.
This year it seems that beauty advent calendars are bigger and better than ever. From Lookfantastic to LUSH and all your favourite brands in between, here are the most exciting beauty advent calendars to look forward to opening in December 2020.