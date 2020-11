Zombieing Is The Dating Trend That’s Spookier Than Ghosting

Balestrieri agrees. "You might really want to examine how you objectify others and what your relationship with people is like," she says. She suggests asking yourself the following questions: Does my reaching out have the potential to be hurtful or damaging? What might the impact of my ghosting have been on this other person and am I willing and ready to accept whatever their feelings are and hold space for that ? If it feels like you might get defensive or dismissive, leave them alone.