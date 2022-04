26 Non-Traditional Engagement Rings For The Modern Bride

From colored gemstones to unusual orientations and settings that look like genuine works of art, tons of unique engagement rings abound from brands ranging from indie to world-famous. Unique stone cuts make for a reinvigorated approach to white diamonds if you’re on the fence between something timeless and distinctive. Meanwhile, geometric shapes like shields, hexagons, and kites ensure your ring is stand-out. On the more affordable end of the engagement ring spectrum, there are portrait cuts, which are flat and transparent, and alternatives like moissanite, lab-grown , or trendy salt-and-pepper diamonds.