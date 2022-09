20 Black Engagement Rings For The Non-Traditional Bride

Data suggests that that’s starting to change: Searches for black-and-white diamond engagement rings doubled over the past month, according to Google, while queries for black wedding ring sets increased by 130% over the same period. What's prompting this? While black has often been more associated with funeral ceremonies, it’s slowly become an accepted color for wedding dresses, with more brides choosing to sport the dark hue on their walk down the aisle, including celebrities like Christine Quinn and Chloe Sevigny . So, it’s only natural that the color is now appearing on the ring finger, with gemstones like onyx, as well as black diamonds, getting their own time in the spotlight.