Sapphire Engagement Rings Are Trending — 21 To Shop For A Happily Ever After

Yet, even after two famous engagements with non-diamond center stones, blue rings are still uncommon. But there is evidence brides are eyeing them more than ever before: According to Google Trends, searches for “sapphire engagement ring” have increased in 2022, in part thanks to TikTok star Emily Mariko ’s engagement ring , a triple-band oval-shaped sapphire-and-diamond ring. Meanwhile, non-diamond engagement rings also trending in 2022, with sapphire being the second most popular gemstone after moissanite.