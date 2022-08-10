Sapphire Engagement Rings Are Trending — 21 To Shop For A Happily Ever After

Ever since Princess Diana’s engagement ring was revealed to the world, sapphire rings have found a firm place in the bridal industry. It helped that, in 2010, the gemstone’s legacy was cemented in wedding history once again when Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother’s ring.
Yet, even after two famous engagements with non-diamond center stones, blue rings are still uncommon. But there is evidence brides are eyeing them more than ever before: According to Google Trends, searches for “sapphire engagement ring” have increased in 2022, in part thanks to TikTok star Emily Mariko’s engagement ring, a triple-band oval-shaped sapphire-and-diamond ring. Meanwhile, non-diamond engagement rings also trending in 2022, with sapphire being the second most popular gemstone after moissanite.
If you’re eyeing a sapphire engagement ring for yourself (or a significant other!), take a look at some of the best options available below. Bonus: These styles can serve as a “something blue” on the big day.
Oval Sapphire Ring With A Halo
If you're looking to reference Princess Diana, you should look for an oval-shaped sapphire engagement ring. Bonus: If it has a halo.
Sapphire Ring With Side Stones
For those who don't want a halo overshadowing the center stone, side stones could frame the sapphire in a more minimalist way.
Sapphire Solitaire Ring With A Twisted Vine Band
If breaking the mold is your modus operandi, a twisted vine band is a perfect pair for an otherwise-classic solitaire sapphire ring.
Lab-Created Sapphire Ring
Lab-grown diamonds are super popular right now, and so are lab-created gemstones, which offer more affordability with the same bright blue look.
Three-Stone Sapphire Ring
Ever since Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with a three-stone engagement ring, the shape has been trending. While this is common with all-diamond rings, opt for a sapphire center for an unexpected twist.
Sapphire Ring With An Infinity Knot Band
While a sapphire solitaire stone might look simple, going for a more abstract band is a good way to up the look of your ring.
The Swirl Ring
The two sapphires add a touch of interest to this style that can serve as both an engagement ring and a wedding band.
Oval Sapphire Ring
Thanks to celebrities like Hailey Bieber, oval-shaped rings have been trending over the past few years. For an extra detail, add a few side stones.
Oval Sapphire Ring With A Halo
Blue is known as a cool tone, so going for a white gold band makes for a good pairing to accentuate the center stone.
Hexagon Sapphire Ring
Not all sapphires are made equal. For proof, see this hexagon ring in a lighter shade of blue.
Oval Sapphire Ring
With a stone this bright and a rose gold band, who needs diamonds? A classic, minimalist bride would enjoy this modernist take on sapphire.
Vintage-Style Sapphire Ring
Elaborate settings are a go-to way to channel a vintage look, but, if you're worried about the piece looking dated, reach for a blue gemstone, like sapphire.
Teal Sapphire Ring
Royal blue is not everyone's cup of tea, so a teal sapphire ring can be a good substitute for those with a non-traditional approach.
Three-Stone Sapphire Ring
Hate the look of oversized engagement rings? Try one that could pass as stacking jewelry with a lighter blue shade.
Pink Sapphire Band
While sapphire is most associated with blue shades, the gemstone is also available in pink tones that make for an even more unique ring.
Round Sapphire Ring With Double Halo
For the more-is-more bride, a double-diamond halo with round sapphire stone fits perfectly.
Side Oval Sapphire Ring
While oval rings are popular right now, turning the classic shape horizontally can give your ring a non-traditional look.
Angled Sapphire Ring
Thinner bands make for more visible stones, so if blue is your color, go for a more slim band with an oversized — even better, angular — stone.
Princess-Cut Sapphire Ring
Yet another way to channel Markle's engagement ring via three princess-cut sapphire stones.
Bezel Sapphire Ring
Opting for a bezel style is a good way to ensure that the engagement ring is wearable in your everyday life.
Toi Et Moi Sapphire Ring
Another popular trend this year, this toi et moi ring features a pear-shaped sapphire and a diamond solitaire for those who just can't choose between the two.