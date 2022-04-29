Why Every Musician Shouldn’t Be Expected To Be A Viral TikTok Sensation

Creating this type of original content is a tricky task; it must feel inherently natural, because internet-savvy audiences can detect content that feels forced, or as though they’re being advertised to. The content must be original, adding something different to a trend, or creating an entirely new one in the hopes that it'll catch on. And, on top of everything else, the artist must find a way to include and promote their music to the world — often all in videos that are less than a minute long.