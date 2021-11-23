15 Fashion Gifts For The TikTok-Obsessed On Your List

There’s no doubt that 2021’s biggest fashion influencer is Gen Z’s favorite app: TikTok. From the #BamaRush phenomenon to the comeback of Gap’s logo hoodie, when TikTok approves of a fashion trend, it becomes an instant must-have.
So, looking to the app for some guidance as to what to gift the Gen Z or TikTok-obsessed fashion person on your list is not such a bad idea. Take, for example, the Skims Lounge Slip Dress, which the R29 team tested earlier this year; the Hill House nap dress that accompanied us throughout lockdown; and With Jean’s Alexa dress, a viral sensation of summer 2021.
Ahead, our list of viral, TikTok-approved fashion recommendations — all under $150.
